Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Up 7.1%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 816,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 201,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Noble Financial lowered Seanergy Maritime to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.