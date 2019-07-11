Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.24. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 138.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

