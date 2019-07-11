Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

LON:HZM traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 2.28 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million and a PE ratio of -22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.84. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

