Short Interest in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Decreases By 25.5%

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,113,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 30th total of 2,836,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 911,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MCO stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.66. The company had a trading volume of 579,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,526. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.50. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $202.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 21,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $4,064,882.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,014. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 85,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,179,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

