SIG (LON:SHI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 141.13 ($1.84).

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of SHI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.20 ($1.64). The stock had a trading volume of 583,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.60. The company has a market cap of $740.63 million and a P/E ratio of 41.73.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.