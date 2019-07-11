Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Co

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $72.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 78.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 226,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 151,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.