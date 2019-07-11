SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 35000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $801,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

About SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

