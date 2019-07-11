STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.65 ($21.69).

Shares of EPA STM traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €15.66 ($18.21). 2,133,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.65.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

