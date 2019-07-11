Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Up 55.0% in June

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SYPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 2,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,733. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

