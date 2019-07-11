TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Citigroup

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMTD. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

AMTD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,917. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 46.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,704,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,753 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2,191.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 504,380 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

