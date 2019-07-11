Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 35.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

