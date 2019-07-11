Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $838.00. Ted Baker shares last traded at $851.00, with a volume of 157,895 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,048.52. The company has a market capitalization of $379.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32.

About Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

