Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading 2.7% Higher

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.82, 29,689 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 689,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $374.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Teekay had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $378.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teekay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teekay by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Teekay by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

