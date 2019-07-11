Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Sell” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura set a $300.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.97.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.10. The stock had a trading volume of 282,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.62. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $3,352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,098 shares in the company, valued at $68,415,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 102,880 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,306 shares of company stock worth $24,678,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in Tesla by 493.3% in the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.