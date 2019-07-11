ThoreCoin (THR) Market Cap Reaches $157.66 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $157.66 million and approximately $180,075.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,818.73 or 0.15543801 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00271216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.01573599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00133233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

