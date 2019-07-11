Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

TOT stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $375.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$7.72 and a twelve month high of C$12.80.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$221.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,594. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,168,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,285,440. Insiders acquired 162,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,074 over the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

