Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 186,751 shares.The stock last traded at $0.30 and had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Trans World Entertainment alerts:

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.03%.

About Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC)

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Trans World Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans World Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.