Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 62.6% in June

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the May 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, President Daniel J. Moos purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $999,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 87.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $38.34.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

