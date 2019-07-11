TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,241,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the previous session’s volume of 2,613,910 shares.The stock last traded at $1.60 and had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransEnterix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 127,598 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TransEnterix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TransEnterix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 198,793 shares during the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.