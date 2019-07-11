U and I Group (LON:UAI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:UAI traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134.40 ($1.76). The company had a trading volume of 48,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.84 million and a PE ratio of 35.37. U and I Group has a 52-week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

