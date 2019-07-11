Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.54

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and traded as high as $131.14. Ubiquiti Networks shares last traded at $130.24, with a volume of 102,001 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.16. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 152.60%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 700.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

