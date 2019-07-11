Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $764.00. Udg Healthcare shares last traded at $767.00, with a volume of 497,531 shares changing hands.

UDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Renewi in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Udg Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 799.86 ($10.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 744.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

