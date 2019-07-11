United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on WashTec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €161.00 ($187.21) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. DZ Bank raised Linde to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.27 ($53.81).

Shares of ETR UTDI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.08 ($33.81). The stock had a trading volume of 361,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.62. United Internet has a twelve month low of €28.09 ($32.66) and a twelve month high of €49.12 ($57.12). The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

