United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR UTDI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €29.08 ($33.81). 361,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 38.26. United Internet has a one year low of €28.09 ($32.66) and a one year high of €49.12 ($57.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

