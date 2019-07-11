United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 47,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 609,870 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 3.33%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0936 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

