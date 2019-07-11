ValuEngine Downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.39.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $209.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $809,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,391 shares of company stock worth $2,776,675. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

