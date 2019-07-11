ValuEngine Lowers MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MBT Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

MBTF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 67,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,655. MBT Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $237.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). MBT Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 58,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBT Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

