VouchForMe (IPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $1.44 million and $89,248.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00274816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.01398794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00128376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00023956 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

