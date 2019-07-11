Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.69

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.69 and last traded at $143.69, with a volume of 318381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,423 shares of company stock worth $26,248,665 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 75,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 80.5% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 62,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

