Wedbush Boosts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $11.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,867. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.66% and a negative net margin of 1,005.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,967,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,792,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 707,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,570,000 after buying an additional 637,357 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 683,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 517,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 610,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 440,769 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.