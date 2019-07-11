Wells Fargo & Co Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $200.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,253 ($29.44) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.43.

NYSE V traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $180.74. 6,909,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $180.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Visa by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $123,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

