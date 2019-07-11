Wey Education PLC (LON:WEY) Insider Acquires £19,800 in Stock

Wey Education PLC (LON:WEY) insider Barrie Whipp bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,872.21).

Shares of Wey Education stock opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.77. Wey Education PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.10 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of $12.44 million and a PE ratio of -13.93.

About Wey Education

Wey Education plc provides online educational services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates InterHigh, a non-selective fee paying online secondary school, which offers services in IGCSE, A/S, and A-Level subjects; and Wey ecademy that provides online tuition and other services across a range of subjects and curricula, such as iGCSE and A levels or specialist vocational courses to and for other education providers and schools.

