William J. Lansing Sells 16,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $5,264,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FICO opened at $340.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $341.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

