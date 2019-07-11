YGGDRASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $941,967.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 57.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00274745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.01424845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00129015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00024417 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

