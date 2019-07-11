Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Astec Industries reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $325.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.68 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of ASTE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.47. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $62.06.

In other news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe acquired 2,000 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 132,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

