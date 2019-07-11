Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,463,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 6,238 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $346,458.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,860,534. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Five9 by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Five9 by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $52.83. 9,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,605. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03. Five9 has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $57.90.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.