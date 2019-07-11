Zacks: Analysts Expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for McDermott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. McDermott International reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,265,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,760. McDermott International has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDermott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,200,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in McDermott International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 269,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in McDermott International by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDermott International in the fourth quarter worth $17,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McDermott International by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 245,385 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

