Zacks: Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.40). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 407,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 132,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,501,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $269.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.90.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

