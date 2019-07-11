Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Tenneco posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 54,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,128,000 after buying an additional 128,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at $47,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tenneco by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after buying an additional 186,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.