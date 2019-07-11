Zacks: Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Square posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. Square’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.49.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,967.50, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 3.32. Square has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares in the company, valued at $29,297,699.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,296 shares of company stock worth $3,536,185. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,016,000 after buying an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $141,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,896,000 after purchasing an additional 552,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Square by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Square by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,818,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,213,000 after purchasing an additional 146,871 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

