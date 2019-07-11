Zacks Investment Research Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PETQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

PetIQ stock remained flat at $$34.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 375,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,623. The company has a market cap of $985.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, Director James Nathan Clarke bought 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $872,591.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,291 shares of company stock worth $3,575,091. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 327,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.