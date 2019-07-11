Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to “Hold”

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

BLMN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 124.00% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,325,196.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,542.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $183,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.