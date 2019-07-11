Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) to Buy

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CEA. ValuEngine cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE CEA traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,730. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

