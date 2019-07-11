Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Buy

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.05 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of FRPT traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 203,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,546. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73. Freshpet has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $51.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $470,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

