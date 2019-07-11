Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to “Hold”

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NASDAQ:MGIC remained flat at $$8.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $433.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 81.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

