Zacks: Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Real Goods Solar an industry rank of 38 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of RGSE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 498,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. Real Goods Solar has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 828.54% and a negative net margin of 239.87%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Real Goods Solar will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

