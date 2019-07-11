Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 370 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 370 target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 338.75.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

