-$0.28 EPS Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). Mongodb posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $154.15.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $471,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $18,939,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,605 shares of company stock worth $42,005,609. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 29.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.10. 1,302,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Mongodb has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $184.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 0.16.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

