$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.23. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSA. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $507,952.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,813.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,297 shares of company stock worth $3,262,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $106.67. 165,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,695. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.29. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $113.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

