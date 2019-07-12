$146.26 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post $146.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.88 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $141.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $588.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.25 million to $590.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $613.07 million, with estimates ranging from $598.32 million to $624.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 73.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $71.53.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

